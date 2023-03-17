The March edition of Ottumwa Mid-Day Connection will take place Tuesday, March 21, with this month’s feature called “Local History and Facts About Men and Women of the Civil War” by Mike and Cyndee Eaton of Eddyville.
Wyman Johnson of Webster, Wisconsin, will be this month’s speaker, titled “Triumph Over Tragedy - My Heart will Choose to Stay.” Annette Myers will provide music.
Doors to the event at Hotel Ottumwa open at 11 a.m., with a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at a cost of $14. The event will be held on the second-floor mezzanine of the hotel.
For reservations, contact Sandy Miller at millertime092576@gmail.com, or call 641-777-1140 by Sunday.
