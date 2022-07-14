The Ottumwa Municipal Band continues the season this evening with a performance at 7 p.m. in Central Park.
The concert will feature the ensemble, Lowly Brass, on the song “Amparito Roca.” The concert will include music celebrating “National” days, like “National Hot Dog Day,” and will also reflect children, food and animals in recognition of the Wapello County 4-H Expo this week.
The complete program includes “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “The Teddy Bear’s Picnic,” “Amparito Roca,” “The Waltzing Cat,” “Circus Bee,” “Cool Water,” “More Cowbell!,” “Horses,” “The Glow Worm,” “I Scream-You Scream-We All Scream for Ice Cream,” “Goofus,” “Hot Diggity, Dog Diggity Boom!,” “The Beach Boys Greatest Hits” and “America, the Beautiful.”
Audience members are reminded to bring a chair or blanket for their seating comfort. In case of threatening weather, the concert will be moved to Quincy Place Mall. Any change of venue will be announced on the Ottumwa Municipal Band Facebook page.
