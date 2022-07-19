Mary Armstrong’s phone rings at 4:15 a.m. every morning.
Her mother, Midge, is always on the other end, waiting to hear what her daughter has written the previous day.
Armstrong, an Ottumwa native, is the author of historical fiction. Her name graces the cover of three books and a one-act play — “The Mesilla – The Two Valleys Saga: Book One”; “The San Augustin – The Two Valleys Saga: Book Two”; “When the Doves Coo: A Prequel to The Two Valleys Series”; and "It is Blood: A Historical Fiction Play in One Act." Book three of the saga, titled “The White Sands” is slated for publication later this year.
Armstrong’s work chronicles the life of Jesús ‘Chuy’ Perez Contreras Verazzi Messi — a fictional character created by Armstrong — in conjunction with the real-life murders of Colonel Albert J. Fountain and his eight-year-old son, Henry, set in the New Mexico Territory of the 1880s.
The Fountains disappeared in 1896 near White Sands National Park in what is now the state of New Mexico. Fountain, a well-known lawyer, politician and Civil War veteran, had previously indicted a group of cattle rustlers, or cattle thieves, for their crimes in Lincoln County. He and his son were on their way back to their home in Las Cruces when they vanished.
Their bodies were never found, and what became of them still remains one of New Mexico’s prominent mysteries.
Setting the scene
Armstrong became fascinated with the mystery of the Fountain murders when she and her husband, Norman ‘Skip’ Bailey, moved to Las Cruces in 2010.
“I was really taken by the history of this area. I always like to study up on the history of places [I live] because I think it really kind of tells you so much about the aura of the area. It really dictates what comes after," she says. "I kept reading and reading, pretty much anything I could find about it, and I knew I really wanted to write about it."
“The Two Valleys” series is a coming-of-age story that explores the often unforgiving landscape of the wild southwest, including prominent range wars and a territory struggling toward statehood in the late 1800s. She weaves this history and the Fountain murders with the fictional, first-person adventures and adversities of Jesús during his quest for manhood.
Armstrong uses historical resources, including Fountain Family journals and old news stories from the Rio Grande Republican, to establish mood, tone and scene. The series covers the most tempestuous period in southern New Mexico’s history, where range wars morphed into a political battle. To this day, residents of the Mesilla Valley and Tularosans disagree on many things.
“We all know that yellow journalism is highly, highly biased. It [Rio Grande Republican] was a Republican newspaper, so that also gives me very much what the tone was for the area in Las Cruces during the time of the murders,” she says.
Successful historical fiction requires an immense amount of research. Armstrong’s writing is an intricate, often complicated balance between fiction and history.
“You don’t want to make mistakes, and you don’t want to say something about somebody that’s obviously wrong, yet you want to build characters out of historical people too,” she says. “That can lead to an awful lot of research and delving into the storyline. What was Maggie Fountain really about? What did she like? What did she want to do? Was she an outgoing person, or was she shy? That kind of thing.”
Becoming
Like her own characters, Armstrong has lived a life of adventure, adversity and discovery.
Formerly Marvin Armstrong, Mary began her transition from male to female in 2003. Armstrong graduated with the class of 1970 at Ottumwa High School and received a degree in landscape architecture from Iowa State University in 1974.
“My dream from the time that I was growing up in Ottumwa playing golf with my dad was to become a golf course architect. That was the focus of my education as well,” Armstrong says.
She worked for several government and private planning agencies, along with multiple design companies prior to opening her golf course design business in 1990. For 15 years, Armstrong completed more than 100 designs for new golf courses and renovations, including Elmhurst Country Club in Oskaloosa and other projects around the globe. She has been recognized as one of the top female golf course architects in the industry.
“My golf business kind of went kaput [from 2003-05], partly because of the economy around that time, but also I think largely because of my transition,” Armstrong says. “Golf’s a very man-oriented industry … but during that time, I still continued to win awards.”
While working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in New Hampshire, Armstrong found herself writing — a lot. During this time, she wrote documents about environmental impacts, master planning and newsletters.
“There was a lot of writing that went with that job, but I was terrible, actually. I was an awful writer,” she says. “My boss … was a biologist, but he was a graduate of Columbia [University]. He was a real stickler,” she says. “My papers would come back from him just bleeding with red. I was actually very upset and worried about it, so I took quite a few lessons with the federal government on writing.”
Since then, Armstrong has continued to grow as a writer. In addition to “The Two Valleys” series, she has written a golf column for Las Cruces Sun-News and contributed to multiple magazines and journals. She says her 50 years of experience as a male and 20 years as a female has helped her write about both genders in her fictional work.
“I’ve really come to appreciate a lot more about what it’s like to be a woman, good and bad,” she says.
Armstrong knows nothing is certain in life, but she has no doubt about who she is — both as a writer and a female.
“I think over 20 years my transitioning has resulted into the person I am today. I’ve grown and changed all through those 20 years,” she says. “My attitude about my gender and my gender change has changed over those years … My experience is only my experience. Everybody’s experience is different … It’s very complicated and very trying.”
Armstrong’s sister, along with her mother, Midge, have been supportive of her writing and transition. Their daily phone calls are an intimate exchange of affirmations that give Armstrong the confidence she needs to keep moving forward.
“I talk to my mom every day at 4:15 a.m. When I’m writing, she always wants to hear what I’ve written,” she says. “That’s very special to me. Her interest really got me through some early trials when I really wondered whether this was really something I wanted to tackle. Her encouragement has truly meant a lot to me.”
Armstrong will host a book sale and signing Wednesday, July 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Pallaster Brothers Brewery. The brewery is located at 116 North Market Street in downtown Ottumwa.
