An Ottumwa native has released the third book in a historical fiction series that explores one of New Mexico’s most notorious murder mysteries.
“The White Sands,” book three in “The Two Valleys Saga" by Mary Armstrong, made its debut in May. The book follows protagonist Jesús ‘Chuy’ Perez Contreras Verazzi Messi — a fictional character created by Armstrong — leading up to the real-life murders of Colonel Albert J. Fountain and his 8-year-old son, Henry, set in the New Mexico Territory of the 1880s.
“The White Sands” chronicles protagonist Jesús, the fictional nephew of Col. Fountain, as he recovers from an accident that happens at the conclusion of book two. The accident causes Jesús to lose his memory. As he is nursed back to health, Jesús begins the difficult process of rediscovering his past and identity.
“He becomes very involved in the ranching business, and also in how the Texas ranching community lives — what’s important in their lives, and how they structure their lives,” Armstrong says. “It really helps him with his adolescent problems, because he’s only a teenager.”
Loyalty and allegiance are put to the test as Jesús slowly begins to remember his past. Tensions begin to rise between Oliver Lee, the man who take Jesús under his wing after his accident, and Col. Fountain, as territory wars rage on between the Mesilla Valley and Tularosa during New Mexico’s struggle toward statehood.
“He also struggles with his own loyalty to himself, to who he was before and how important identity is,” Armstrong says. “This all proceeds through the book, and the ending, at least, seems promising.”
“The Two Valleys Saga” covers the decade leading up to the infamous Fountain murders. The Fountains disappeared in 1896 near White Sands National Park in what is now the state of New Mexico. Fountain, a well-known lawyer, politician and Civil War veteran, had previously indicted a group of cattle rustlers, or cattle thieves, for their crimes in Lincoln County. He and his son were on their way back to their home in Las Cruces when they vanished.
Their bodies were never found, and what became of them still remains one of New Mexico’s prominent mysteries.
“The White Sands” is the third and latest installment of a five-book series in “The Two Valleys Saga.” Armstrong is also the author of “The Mesilla” (book one); “The San Augustin” (book two); the novella “When the Doves Coo: A Prequel to The Two Valleys Series”; and the one-act play "It is Blood: A Historical Fiction Play in One Act." She lives in Las Cruces, New Mexico with her husband, Skip Bailey.
Armstrong will host a book sale and signing from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18 at Ottumwa Public Library. Her books are also available for purchase on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.