OTTUMWA — Members of the Ottumwa High School National Honor Society are hosting a Trivia Fundraising Event on Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m. in the OHS cafeteria. The event is open to all OHS students, family and community members.
Teams of five to eight people will compete for three top prizes. Snacks are provided and beverages will be available for purchase. There is a cost per person.
Proceeds from the event will promote summer reading. National Honor Society students have collaborated with OCSD third grade classrooms to purchase books for students to take home and read over the summer.