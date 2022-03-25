The Ottumwa Park Campground will open for the season this Friday, April 1 at 8 a.m.
The Ottumwa Park Campground is set amidst 340 acres of green space and lagoons providing an ideal place for enjoying the outdoors. Campsites with nearby paved trail access, a stocked fishing pond and the Des Moines River and adjacent Wapello County Trails.
All camping is available on a first-come, first-service basis. No reservations are taken. No tents are allowed in the RV Section of the campground. Campers can use the shower house with restrooms and a dumping station. Wi-Fi is available.
For more information, call the Parks and Recreation department at 641-682-1307 or Parks Director Gene Rathje at 641-682-8208.