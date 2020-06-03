OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library’s summer reading program is moving ahead even though the building is closed.
“It’s critical to our mission to have opportunities to encourage reading over the summer to prevent brain drainage,” Library Director Sonja Ferrell said. “Even through our strange times we wanted to provide a summer reading program to meet reading needs.”
The program launched this week and will end August 21. Kids, teenagers, and adults can create a READsquared account for a virtual summer reading program at
https://ottumwa.readsquared.com/Login.aspx. Kids can log their reading minutes or the number of books they read into their Read Squared account to earn points.
“For every 100 points you earn, you are awarded a digital badge and after you have earned certain points a prize will be mailed out to the address you registered with,” the library’s website said. The teenagers and adults reading program is similar, except for every 200 points they earn they are awarded a digital badge.
Once a child, teenager or adult reaches 1,000 points they can call the library at (641) 682-7563 to claim their prize.
A child from each age category who finishes the program will receive a grand prize. The grand prize for the infant/toddler/preschool category is a puppet theater and four hand puppets. Those in K-5th grade will receive a light-up glow drawing board and a $50 Amazon Gift Card. Students in 6th-8th grade will be awarded a $75 Amazon gift card. Teens who are 13-18 years old, who win the grand prize will be awarded a $75 Amazon gift card. Children and teens who place second or third will win a “Imagine Your Story Prize Pack.”
Adults who earn 1,000 points will be entered into the library’s grand prize drawing. For the grand prize the library is offering a gift card selection as a way to support local small businesses. Participants will have three categories to choose from: restaurants, self-care and home improvement.
Even though many have signed up for the program already, Ferrell is uncertain if there will be more participants compared to last year’s program. “I don’t know what to think of that,” Ferrell said. “I was surprised at how fast people are registering … it can go in any direction; there is special excitement. It might even attract a different crowd — people who didn’t know about the programs we offer.”
Patrons without internet access are still able to participate. Library staff will provide some packets for an alternative program and patrons can schedule a time to pick it up. Prize winners will be announced August 22. For more information about the reading program contact Library Director Sonja Ferrell at (641) 682-7563 ext 202 or at sferrell@ottumwapubliclibrary.org.