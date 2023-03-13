The Ottumwa Public Library revisited 2022 and offered statistics of library use as it released its annual report Monday.
The library had several changes last year, including introducing the "Adventure Pass," which added a membership to the Science Center of Iowa; the library already had a membership to Blank Park Zoo. The pass allows library users 18 and older to "borrow" a membership to the zoo or science center, and users who "check out" the pass can visit each site once during the year. The pass includes admission for two adults and two children.
The library also celebrated 120 years in service, and created new library cards and tote bags to celebrate the milestone. A contest was held last summer to design the card, one for adults and one for children. The winning designs were by Nicki Wyldes and Charles Smith.
It was also announced in the report that programs for children and teens are returning to their pre-pandemic levels for participation. Story times on Wednesday and Fridays remain popular, as does the summer reading program; there were over nine live performances over the summer associated with the program.
Two teen programs also started, as a teen-only craft club and a teen subscription bag. The craft club, held on Fridays, allows teens to show artistry by making buttons, painting and other activities. The subscription bags are a monthly bag of books and movies to check out, centered on a common theme. Also, the popular anime/manga club returned.
The library also received several grants and gifts last year, with the Wapello County Children's Alliance and the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation's Youth Alliance contributing funds. The Wapello County Board of Supervisors also gifted the library more than $67,000 to complete the newspaper's digitization process.
The Friends of Ottumwa Public Library also donated $15,000 for the projects ranging from a virtual tour of the library on the library's website, two new hotspots for the library's collection and a new book cart.
Circulation was up in both adult and children's areas from fiscal year 2021, with ebooks about the same as he previous year. Children's books were checked out 32,508 times and adult books 22,824. Adult programs and children's programs both increased, as did the adult attendance to the programs.
People walked through the library doors about 40,000 times, about 15,000 more times than the previous fiscal year.
The report can be found on the library's Facebook page and website.
For more information on any of the library's services, call 641-682-7563.
