Ottumwa has received funding for four projects to improve children’s health as part of the Iowa Department of Public Health’s 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! Program.
5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! Is a program from Iowa Department of Public Health to increase physical activity and healthy eating in children. Through 5-2-1-0, IDPH works with communities to make environmental and policy changes to support healthy eating and active living.
Selected communities receive tiered funding over three years, and Ottumwa is in year three of 5-2-1-0.
Projects were selected through a community coalition, including the City of Ottumwa, Wapello County Public Health, Ottumwa YMCA and American Home Finding Association. Four projects were chosen by the coalition: a drinking fountain and water bottle filling station at Beach Ottumwa; promotions for Beach Ottumwa opening day and informational handouts on healthy activities and eating; a bike repair station; and an outdoor drinking fountain by the YMCA.
The water stations at Beach Ottumwa and the YMCA will be in visible locations near activity centers and playgrounds, providing fresh free drinking water to encourage increased drinking of water during physical activity instead of sugary drinks. Promoting Beach Ottumwa opening day will encourage children to engage in outdoor physical activity, and information will be provided to parents on healthy physical activity and snack options. The bike repair station will be installed on the YMCA property and will be available to the community providing the tools to repair or adjust their bicycles, allowing more members of Ottumwa to get active by riding their bicycles.
Funding for the four projects was provided by the State of Iowa Health and Human Services Appropriations for Childhood Obesity Prevention, 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! from the IDPH.
