OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School Board heard the district’s most promising proposal to alleviate safety and traffic flow issues during drop-off/pick-up times at Pickwick Early Childcare Center.
Lindsey Beinhart, director of operations and maintenance at Ottumwa Schools, and David Harper, executive director of operations at Ottumwa Schools, proposed a plan to build a new staff parking lot to the board on Monday.
The new parking lot will be located on the west side of the building and provide a minimum of 60 staff parking spots with 260 feet of sidewalk. The project is estimated to cost anywhere between $70,000 to $100,000.
The 60 additional spots will bring the total to 111 staff parking spots. Going forward, staff would park in the back row in the preschool parking lot, leaving the two middle parking areas, or 60 spots, vacant for parents. Another 32 spots would be available for parents in the smaller lot as well.
“It would keep traffic moving. No one would be stopped in the middle of the parking lot anymore,” Beinhart said. “The staff has done a great job of keeping them moving. I think this would be one more improvement we can make to make sure that that happens.”
The parking lot would be gravel for the 2022-23 school year with plans to pave the area in August 2023. A final decision by the board will be made at a later date.
“This has been a non-stop brainstorm for everybody to try to figure out,” Beinhart said.
In other news:
— The district will take over the maintenance and upkeep of Legion Field from the City of Ottumwa. The board approved the purchase of the field for $1.
— The board approved two upgrade projects at Wilson Elementary for a total of $100,694. One project involves relocating the main office near the new entrance to make sure visitors go through the office before entering the building. The old office will be converted back into a classroom. The other project will be the installation of new window blinds in classrooms. Work for both projects will be done this summer.
— The board approved the purchase of Pickwick Park located near Douma Elementary from the City of Ottumwa for $1. The purchase will allow the district to expand in this area after the construction of the grade 3-5 building on the Douma Campus is finished. The district will also be constructing two new playgrounds.