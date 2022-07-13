OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District continues to make facility upgrades throughout the district as part of its Be the Best initiative.
The Ottumwa School Board discussed and approved steps for multiple facility projects for the district at their regular meeting Monday, including Mini Pitch courts in partnership with Musco Lighting and a new competition gym and wrestling room at Ottumwa High School.
The district entered into an agreement with Musco Lighting to construct six Mini Pitch courts within the next two to three years. Courts at Horace Mann and Eisenhower Elementary will be installed in 2023, with courts at James Elementary and Liberty Elementary in 2024 and Douma Elementary and Evans Middle School in 2025. The courts will also be open to the public.
Total estimated cost of the project is $930,000, with a $310,000 commitment each year for three years from the district. David Harper, executive director of operations at Ottumwa Schools, says the district can use $115,000 per year of the Public Education and Recreation Levy to fund the project. Remaining costs will be funded from the district’s general and maintenance budgets.
Additionally, the school board approved an architectural agreement with LEGAT Architect to begin developing a plan for a new competition gym and wrestling room at OHS. Harper says the district will meet with stakeholders again in August to discuss what the facility will look like for LEGAT Architect to begin designing the project.
The new gym and wrestling room will be located on Second Street East across from OHS between South College St. and North Union St. Estimated costs of the project will come after LEGAT Architect completes the design. The district plans to approve bids for the project in January of next year to have the project finished by December 2023.
In other news:
— The school board issued $30 million in infrastructure sales, services and tax revenue bonds and $10 million in sales tax revenue bonds to fund multiple capital projects throughout the district, including the renovation of the Learning Center, construction of a new elementary facility on the Douma Campus and renovations to OHS. The $10 million sales tax revenue bonds will be repaid with a portion of sales tax revenue receipts over the next 20 years. Because of this, the bonds will have no direct effect on local property tax rates.
