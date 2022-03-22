OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District continues to make strides in its goal of becoming the best school district in the state.
On Monday, Superintendent Mike McGrory shared his recommendations, or “Vision of Excellence,” to continue making improvements to the district in an effort to make Ottumwa Schools a destination for families and the best district in the state. “Vision of Excellence” is phase II of the “Be the Best” initiative, a two-year plan launched in January 2021 by the district.
The initiative includes facility investments, improvements in school safety, small class sizes, state-of-the-art programs and an additional staff curriculum and technology requests.
Based on a survey taken by nearly 1,200 students, staff and members of the Ottumwa community, the following recommendations were indicated as top priorities for phase II:
All south side kindergarten students will attend Pickwick Early Childhood Center beginning August 2022.
Douma will become a 1-2 building for the 2022-23 academic year.
Construct a new elementary school for grades 3-5, located on Douma’s campus. After construction is complete in August 2023, south side students in grades 1-5 will attend school at the current Douma location.
OHS will become a 10-12 grade building, Evans will become an 8-9 grade building and Liberty will become a 6-7 grade building for the 2023-24 academic year.
The board of directors unanimously approved the recommendations.
“The fact that our stakeholder survey results overwhelmingly indicated that people openly endorsed the direction the district is headed, even during the trying times of COVID, is not only exciting but it’s almost unfathomable for districts to think that that could happen during these times,” McGrory said.
According to McGrory, the district has $41 million available for additional capital projects over the next four to five years. About $31 million will come from SAVE funds (state tax money), $5 million from cash reserves and $5 million from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. Additionally, McGrory said $1.6 million will be available each year to fund ongoing capital and maintenance needs.
“We know we can complete these projects without raising taxes,” McGrory said. “We chose kind of the most conservative route. We could’ve probably come up with more monies, but this allows us to keep that A+ bond rating … We feel this is a conservative recommendation, but also it’s one that will really send a strong statement to our community that we’re willing to really put some funds towards these projects.”
So far, phase I of the “Be the Best” initiative has provided $750,000 in curricular resources; additional English language learner, special education and Title One teachers; dyslexia services; the addition of pre-AP and AP courses; the addition of 29 teachers. It has also provided full-time counselors at elementary buildings; an additional counselor at OHS; and social-emotional curriculum for grades pre-k through eight.
In other news:
- The board approved a $1,000 retention bonus for staff and employees who did not qualify to receive retention bonuses from the Iowa Department of Education and Department of Administrative Services. In January, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that full-time teachers in Iowa who “stayed on the job through the pandemic” would receive a $1,000 retention bonus from the State. The funds will be dispersed in early April.