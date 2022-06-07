Ottumwa Community Schools has announced a new principal and two assistant principals.
Marci Dunlap has been named the Gateway Center principal for the 2022-23 school year. Dunlap will be filling the position vacated by Aiddy Phomvisay, who has accepted a position in another school district.
Dunlap has 28 years of experience and brings with her extensive experience with alternative programming and a commitment to meeting the needs of all of our students. The district understands how vital it is to appoint someone who has the experience and passion to lead the Gateway Center at this momentous time.
“I am excited to work with the most honest and genuine group of students and staff I have ever known,” Dunlap said. “They captured my heart last year and I am honored to work with and for them.”
“As a district, we strive to ensure the right person is selected for each position we fill, who will bring their expertise, skills, and professionalism to the role, while embracing our goal to Be The Best,” shared Superintendent Mike McGrory. “We believe that Marci will lead this mission to achieve mindful learning for all students at the Gateway Center.”
Additionally, Heather Platten has been appointed assistant principal at Evans Middle School, and Kelly Scott has been appointed assistant principal at Ottumwa High School.
Platten has served the Ottumwa Community School District most recently as a sixth grade mentor teacher. She brings integrity to this role.
“I believe in supporting all students and challenging them to be their best,” Platten said.
Platen began her career as a special education teacher at Agassiz Elementary and has over 25 years of experience in education.
“We are excited to have Heather part of the administrative team at Evans and we will be a better building because of her experience and leadership,” said David Harper. “Her commitment to Evans is evident and she will make a positive impact on our students and building.”
Scott has served as social studies department chair for the past 12 years. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge in curriculum and instruction and forming lasting relationships with a deep commitment to Ottumwa Schools.
His mantra is “Bulldog for life.”
Scott began his career in Ottumwa as a social studies teacher at OHS beginning in 2001. He previously taught as a social studies teacher for six years in Yuma, Arizona and has 27 years of experience in education.
"Kelly's passion for OHS and his desire to have a positive impact on our students will make him a great member of our administrative team,” said Shelly Bramschreiber.
“Dunlap, Platten and Scott are examples of Ottumwa Schools’ commitment to the growth of our internal staff. The district recognizes the dedication to continual learning and the dynamic experience within the Bulldog family,” McGrory said. “Ottumwa Schools remains committed to hiring the best staff with one common goal to become a destination school district.”
These three administrative announcements are pending board approval.