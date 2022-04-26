OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School District will make facility updates to James Elementary and Wilson Elementary.
The Ottumwa School Board approved $46,968 in funding to replace the hallway carpets at James Elementary. The district will hire Precision Coating for the project, which is slated for completion by the start of the 2022-23 academic year.
The board also approved $115,450 in funding to upgrade the electrical system at Wilson Elementary. The upgrade is required before Wilson’s HVAC system can also be upgraded at a later date to improve air quality. Winger Company has been hired to complete the project this summer to begin HVAC upgrades during the 2022-23 academic year.
In other news:
— The board briefly discussed the district’s process of choosing, reviewing and removing books that are available to students in the classroom. This week, the district suspended “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” at Evans Middle School based on controversial content. The school district on Monday sent out a press release saying "the use of the novel has been suspended immediately" and the material will be reviewed. Superintendent Mike McGrory reiterated that a reconsideration committee that is school board-approved, and is made up of parents, community members, teachers and administrators, is reviewing the book.
— The board approved a 2.9% salary increase for administrative, administrative assistant and support staff members.