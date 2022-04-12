OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School District continues to discuss and make improvements to safety and traffic flow issues during drop-off/pick-up times at Pickwick Early Childcare Center.
After the Ottumwa School Board tabled a proposal to purchase a private lot to construct a new road to address safety and traffic flow issues, the district has since implemented the following alternative options:
— Increased staff presence to support families during drop-off/pick-up, which includes six staff members directing traffic in 20-minute increments.
— Continued education for parents on the school’s process and procedures.
— Staff have been wearing high-visibility vests for parents to locate them more easily if they need help.
— The addition of hand-held signage and safety cones to create a more visible traffic lane.
— Dropping children off in incremented time frames between 7:45-8:15 a.m. in different locations at the school.
“We’re looking at different options we can do but trying to exhaust all of our other options first,” said Lindsey Beinhart, director of operations and maintenance at Ottumwa Schools. “There is a possibility of just doing minor paving to get some more additional [parking] spaces added.”
Beinhart said up to 22 additional staff parking spots could potentially be added on the south side of the building in addition to an entrance and egress lane on the east side.
At the board’s Feb. 28 meeting, David Harper, executive director of operations at Ottumwa Schools, proposed the purchase of property on the south side of the building for $65,000 to construct a new road. However, board members decided to table the proposal and were in agreement that the proposed options wouldn’t solve the current safety and traffic issues.
Beinhart and Harper will bring a new proposal to the board at their April 22 meeting to discuss the additional parking spots and egress road.
In other news:
— The board certified the district’s 2022-23 budget. The budget includes a 14.1% tax rate, a decrease of 11 cents from the 2021-22 academic year.
— The board rejected all bids for the construction of the Evan’s Multi-Purpose Facility project. Board member Jan Wetrich said the district’s facility committee would like to instead explore other alternative projects due to a reduced number of students at Evan’s and Liberty. The committee is currently looking at a competition gym at OHS, Wetrich said.
— The board approved an architect agreement and construction manager agreement with Legat Architects to design and oversee the construction of the new 3-5 grade elementary school on the Douma Campus. The project is estimated to cost $14 million, and the construction manager would receive 3%, or about $480,000, of the overall construction cost. The project is slated for completion in August 2023.
— The board approved bids for replacing playgrounds at Eisenhower, Horace Mann and James Elementary from Park Planet at a total cost of $939,220.