OTTUMWA — Maria Lantz has been named the new director of curriculum and instruction for Ottumwa Schools.
Pending board approval, Lantz will begin her duties July 1, 2022.
Lantz currently serves Des Moines Public Schools as an associate principal for instruction at Stowe Elementary. Lantz has served the Des Moines community as a building administrator for the last seven years, including as an instructional leader at Harding Middle School. She brings a wealth of knowledge in curriculum and instruction, teacher coaching practices and social-emotional learning to Ottumwa.
“Maria’s curriculum background and experience is at a high level, and I think she’s going to be a dynamic addition to the team,” said Superintendent Mike McGrory. “It is always exciting to see someone that wants to Be The Best join the Ottumwa Schools’ family.”
Lantz received her bachelor’s in secondary education and her master’s in educational leadership from Drake University. Her educational story began as a middle school social studies teacher. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in educational leadership.
Lantz has high expectations for all students. She will collaborate closely with teachers and principals for continuous improvement in student learning. She previously served on a literacy task force and understands the importance of reading in a child’s life. She wants to empower building leaders to Be The Best. She will be moving to Ottumwa, alongside her husband and two kids.
“I could not be more excited to be joining the Ottumwa team and to help serve and meet our vision to, “Be The Best,” Lantz said. “I truly believe that curriculum and instruction work is the pathway to equitable outcomes that every single child deserves. I look forward to bringing my family and moving into the community and getting started in July. Let’s go Bulldogs!”