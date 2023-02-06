Ottumwa Schools has provided a facilities update as part of the district’s “Be the Best” initiative.
Ottumwa Schools launched the Be the Best initiative two years ago in 2021. The district says it conducted in-depth interviews with students, teachers, parents and open-enrolled families to take the first step in listening to the needs of the population. The school district put together a comprehensive plan to meet those needs.
“Our schools are a reflection of the community they serve. That is why it's important to us that our facilities are safe, functional, and innovative,” says a press release issued by the district. “A priority of our school district is to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff. In the near future, we will be sharing out with our stakeholders our security upgrades recently implemented to establish safe learning environments.”
As part of the initiative, the district says it has prioritized a financial commitment to creating state-of-the-art facilities and will commit $50 million within five years to continue to “Be the Best” school district in the state of Iowa.
Facility updates include:
— Gateway High School will be open to meet all student needs, focusing on mental, social and academic support.
— Ottumwa Schools has completely remodeled the northside elementary schools. This remodel ranged from new flooring, lighting, painting and furniture for these facilities.
— A new state-of-the-art addition to the Pickwick Early Education Center has been added to create an innovative, safe space for our preschool and kindergarten students.
— Upgrades to security measures have been made and continue to create a safe environment for our students and staff.
— New playgrounds have been built at each of the district’s PREK-5 facilities.
— A new state-of-the-art competition gym is on the horizon for Ottumwa High School.
— Bids have gone out for the new addition at Douma Elementary with completion slated for summer 2024.
With the opening of this building, the grade reconfiguration will be achieved. The district’s next step is to build a new innovative elementary learning facility next to Douma Elementary. Once this building opens, the grade reconfiguration to create personalized learning environments will occur:
— Liberty Elementary students will attend the new addition, making Liberty a building for grades six and seven.
— Evans Middle School will house grades eight and nine.
— Ottumwa High School will have grades 10-12.
“Ottumwa Schools has been working with the community and numerous partners to enhance our facilities. These strategic improvements will meet the needs of our students today while planning for their best success in the future,” the release says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.