The Ottumwa Community School District has announced a significant increase in student enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year.
Preliminary figures show the district has gained 200 students this year, increasing total enrollment to over 5,000 students, the highest certified enrollment since 1998. The district has not seen an annual student increase of this size in enrollment information dating back to 1998.
The increase continues a positive enrollment trend, which has added over 400 students to the Ottumwa district over the last four years. This trend has placed Ottumwa within the top three fastest-growing districts of comparable size last year. With the preliminary 2022-23 enrollment figures available, the district expects to once again be among the fastest-growing districts in the state.
“The energy and excitement here at Ottumwa Schools is unmatched to anything I have previously experienced while teaching in Ottumwa or any other district I have been a part of,” said Associate Superintendent Brad McCloskey. “This is a great time for Ottumwa Schools. This energy is due to our dedicated staff, who recently voted us as a Top Workplace in Southern Iowa.”
The most significant factor impacting this rapid student growth is the exceptional staff of the Ottumwa School District. Every employee plays a vital role in creating the best environment for students.
“The staff at Ottumwa Schools are truly remarkable for what they do. We are incredibly proud of the difference they have made for our growth in the last few years,” said Superintendent Mike McGrory.
Based on the projected enrollment for 2023, Ottumwa is in line to receive annually over $1.5 million of new funds to support the educational needs of our staff and students. The District is continuing its initiative to “Be the Best” and make Ottumwa Schools a destination district for Iowa students and families. The rewards of those efforts can be seen in the increasing enrollment as the district continues with multiple investments into facilities, programs and instruction including;
— Five year, $50 million dollar commitment to state-of-the-art facilities.
— Free breakfast and lunch for all students.
— $300,000 investment in fine arts programming.
— Increased opportunities with expanded Career and Technical Education offerings.
— Increased safety measures at each school.
— And new playgrounds and Mini-Pitch recreation areas at all Elementary and Middle Schools.
