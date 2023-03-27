OTTUMWA — A groundbreaking ceremony for the Douma Elementary School addition will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the current site of Douma Elementary School, located at 307 W Mary Street.
This 55,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility will open in August 2024 for grades third through fifth. The new facility will feature over 40 ultramodern classrooms. In its current building, Douma houses first and second grades. Upon completion of the addition, Douma Elementary will house grades first through fifth.
The Douma Campus addition is part of the ongoing efforts of Ottumwa Schools to “Be The Best.” Breaking ground for construction allows the district's grade reconfiguration full implementation for the 2024-25 school year. In August 2024, Douma Campus will house grades 1-5, Liberty will house grades 6-7, Evans will house grades 8-9 and Ottumwa High School will house grades 10-12.
“In listening to our stakeholders, it became clear that our school improvement efforts needed to focus on providing our students and staff with the support and resources they need and thus removing barriers and impediments to student success,” said Superintendent Mike McGrory.
