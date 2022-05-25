OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School District has unveiled the name of a new alternative learning center.
The Gateway Center serves students in grades 9-12 with a focus on personalized learning and is part of the district’s “Vision of Excellence,” the second phase of their “Be the Best” initiative. The official name was announced at Monday’s school board meeting.
Aiddy Phomvisay, executive director of teaching and learning, described the new alternative learning center as a “healing and resilience-centered school,” which differs from a traditional school in philosophy, focus and structure. The Gateway Center will focus on mastery, connection, learning, empowerment and humanization, taking the traditional model of content and curriculum, instruction, assessment, compliance and standardization to a different level.
“Rather than just focusing on content and curriculum, we’re gonna focus on mastery learning, and the research shows that when we focus on that, students not only are able to learn better, but also excel their learning,” Phomvisay said. “It’s not just about instruction, though critical, but it’s about connection to the instruction, the connection to the content, the connection to the instructors and making learning meaningful.”
The new center will also focus on literacy, wellness, learning and connection, with a structure that includes mastery-based learning rather than time-based learning and student personalization instead of standardized testing. Each student will have their own learning plan, a connection to work-based learning or college readiness, flexible scheduling and social and emotional learning support.
“As a staff, we’re super excited to have a new facility with a focus on the needs of the kinds,” said Amanda LeGrande, a teacher and staff member who has worked in at-risk programming for 27 years.
The Legacy Foundation presented a $642,000 check to superintendent Mike McGrory and board president Morgan Brown on Monday. The donation will be allocated over four years to help fund services for the new learning center. These funds will support a full-time mental health counselor; a graduation counselor/coach; a work-based learning coordinator; and a “competency-based instruction and trauma-informed care specialty learning.”
So far, Phomvisay said the district has enrolled 200 students with a max capacity of 250.
A public hearing date of June 13 for project bids was set for the new learning center. Construction is underway with doors slated to open on the first day of school on Aug. 23.
In other news:
— The board approved the designation of the stadium at American Legion Baseball Field to be named John Hart Baseball Stadium. Hart coached Pee Wee and Babe Ruth baseball in Ottumwa for many years and was inducted into the Iowa Legion Baseball Hall of Fame. The district recently took over the maintenance and upkeep of the field from the city of Ottumwa.