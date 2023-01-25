WATERLOO — Emily Vanderheiden, of Ottumwa, was named to the dean’s list at Hawkeye Community College for the fall 2022 semester. To make the dean’s list, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye.
Ottumwa student named to dean's list at Hawkeye Community College
