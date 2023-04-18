The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra and Board of Directors are saddened by the passing of Donna Jean Nelson, principal cellist for the orchestra for the past 30 years.
Nelson, who died on Wednesday, April 5, embodied the spirit of the orchestra, persevering in her love for creating music through years of illness. Her last concert with the symphony was their Merry & Bright concert in December 2022.
She will be sorely missed by her fellow musicians, board members and Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra patrons, many who are familiar with her engaging smile, sparkling eyes and her spirit. She was truly a “breath of fresh air” to all she met.
Nelson was fearlessly optimistic while battling cancer, always optimistic about tomorrow. One of her final photos, complete with “rose-colored glasses,” defines her attitude in life.
Nelson grew up on a farm in Nebraska and played in the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra before moving to Fairfield. She was a talented musician playing piano, French horn and cello. She never missed an opportunity to make music with her friends, whether it was in one of several orchestras where she played, quartets or assisting friends in her hometown.
She was accepted into the Mother Divine program at MIU in 1983 and was active as a teacher of Transcendental Meditation in her early years. She worked at Maharishi School in exchange for her children’s tuition and later worked full-time for the Maharishi Vedic Foundation. But, Nelson always found time to “fly-the-coop” and drive to Colorado and even Oregon to camp, hike and spend time engaging with friends.
Nelson is survived by a daughter, Alina, a son Olin, and her brother Brandon, all of whom spent time caring for her in her final days.
