Ottumwa Toastmasters 663 have announced that their meeting days, starting Monday, Oct. 24, will change to the second and fourth Monday of each month.
The club is open to the public for those over 18. They meet at the Ottumwa YMCA at 6 p.m. or one can zoom in to attend. One does not need to belong to the YMCA to attend the meetings.
The club practices improving their personal and public speaking skills by listening to fellow members and providing constructive feedback in an hour meeting. There are no tests, and one chooses their own patch for their own speaking needs. For more details about Toastmasters and Ottumwa local club, chartered in 1948, visit the Toastmaster website at toastmasters.org.
