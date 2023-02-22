OTTUMWA — Reminisce Society invites the public to its upcoming meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, for a program about Ottumwa history.
The program, titled “A Walk Up Market Street” will be presented by Bill Hansen. Hansen is a retired instructor from Indian Hills Community College and a long-time member of the Wapello County Genealogical Society.
Reminisce Society Programs are free and open to the public. For special accommodations, questions, or to be added to the Zoom meeting, call 641-682-7563 or email director Sonja Ferrell at sferrell@ottumwapubliclibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.