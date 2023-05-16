OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa has hired an independent investigator to look into a potential personnel concern within the Ottumwa Fire Department.
The city council met in closed session last week for about an hour to review "personal information in confidential personnel records of government bodies relating to identified or identifiable individuals who are officials, officers or employees of the government bodies."
That review led to the unanimous approval by the council to seek the investigator.
No details of the matter have emerged, but a Freedom of Information Act request by the Courier to the city revealed that two firefighters are currently on leave as a result.
City administrator Philip Rath, in an email Tuesday, confirmed the investigation, but did not disclose details.
"The city has not received any findings and we do not have any details regarding the investigation at this time," he said.
Similarly, fire chief Tony Miller said "we just have a situation going on right now that needs looked at."
"I don't have a lot of information quite yet," he said. "There's not a lot to say right now. Down the road there may or may not be."
The city hired Dentons Davis Brown PC out of Des Moines to conduct the investigation. Last year, Dentons was the defendant in a class suit that was dismissed that dealt with COBRA health insurance of a former employee.
Dentons will charge the city between $230 and $480 per hour during the investigation, which, according to the engagement letter, had no set deadline or timeline.
