OTTUMWA — A covered power strip is blamed for starting a home fire here on Monday.
Firefighters were called to 708 Morris Street in Ottumwa on Monday at 7:25 a.m. for a residential fire. Crews located significant fire coming from the residence when they responded, and were notified of several people and animals still in the home.
All occupants were able to evacuate, and firefighters rescued eight dogs and two cats from the residence. According to an Ottumwa Fire Department press release, two dogs did not survive.
Properly working smoke alarms alerted residents to the fire, which investigators said was caused by a power strip that had been covered, which caused an electrical circuit to overheat.
The fire originated in the living room near a television and other electronic devices, investigators said.
The Ottumwa Police Department, Ottumwa Police Department Communications, O.R.M.I.C.S., and Alliant Energy assisted the Ottumwa Fire Department with this incident. The Ottumwa Fire Department would like to remind the citizens of the importance of having properly working and properly placed smoke alarms. If you or someone you know needs smoke alarms please call the Central Fire Station at 641-683-0667 Ext. 4.