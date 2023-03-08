OTTUMWA — If you’re looking for your next page-turning book, music from your favorite artists, or puzzles and games to play as a family, make plans to attend this year’s Pages for Pennies book sale.
Pages for Pennies will turn Bridge View Center’s Expo Hall into a book lover’s paradise May 5-7. Doors are open Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale is free and open to the public all three days.
At Pages for Pennies, where almost everything is priced at $2 or less, book enthusiasts will find thousands of titles, authors and genres. There are also great deals on audiobooks, CDs, DVDs, LPs, games, puzzles and sheet music. On Sunday, fill a bag for $5. Proceeds will benefit Friends of the Ottumwa Public Library, Meet Ottumwa and Bridge View Center, Inc.
Want to help make this year’s book sale the best yet? Donations will be accepted April 3-28 in the carts in the Main Lobby of Bridge View Center, 102 Church St., during business hours. Sale organizers are looking for gently used books, games, puzzles, LPs, CDs and DVDs. No magazines, encyclopedias, VHS tapes, cassette tapes, or materials in poor condition, please.
For more information, please contact the Ottumwa Public Library at 641-682-7563 or sferrell@ottumwapubliclibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.