OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Area Chamber of Commerce, Ottumwa Economic Development Corporation and Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress consolidated into a single corporation on Wednesday after a vote by the groups’ members and boards of directors.
The group will continue under the name Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress (GOPIP).
“GOPIP is the gateway for economic development in the Greater Ottumwa Area,” said GOPIP CEO TJ Heller. “No matter what it is — from starting a business, from a theatrical production, from business expansion, retention, and recruiting — at some point in that process you have to come through Partners in Progress.”
Before the merger, GOPIP was a loose umbrella organization that enabled cooperation between a number of related member groups: Ottumwa Area Chamber of Commerce, Ottumwa Economic Development Corporation, Main Street Ottumwa, Ottumwa Convention and Visitors Bureau and Bridge View Center, Inc.
This merger consolidates the chamber, OEDC, and GOPIP into a single tax-exempt organization. It will continue doing the work of each of its components. Bridge View, Ottumwa Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Main Street Ottumwa will remain separate but still maintain a close relationship with GOPIP.
All the groups’ assets and bank accounts will be merged, and any buildings those organizations owned will continue to be owned by GOPIP.
The groups’ boards of directors voted to unanimously merge the organizations in a meeting Wednesday. It was followed shortly after by another involving various members of the groups, who also voted in unanimous approval.
Heller said much will continue as it did before, but the group’s finances have been streamlined. It also enables people to share work on projects that used to be handled exclusively by one group or the other.
“It made sense because instead of having three different audits, from the chamber, OEDC, and GOPIP, we have one audit,” Heller said. “It helps us reduce expenses and it provides us a better value proposition. Sharon [Stroh] was the only person for economic development, and now there’s a team of us for economic development.”
Sharon Stroh, director of OEDC, joked all that’s changing is her title. Under GOPIP, she will be vice president of industrial development and organizational communications. Shea Greiner, executive director of the chamber of commerce, is now GOPIP vice president of engagement and organizational advancement.
There is also some structural reorganization. The merged groups will maintain their own boards of directors, but a unified GOPIP board will also be formed. This 15-seat board will have positions reserved for all the organizations formerly under the GOPIP umbrella as well as the city, Legacy Foundation and local business representatives.
Many of the events that used to be coordinated by one group or the other will continue to operate under GOPIP management. This includes the chamber golf tournament, Holiday Nights ’N Lights and the Home and Garden Show.
Ottumwa Mayor Tom Lazio said the merger will help the city recruit those thinking about opening business in Ottumwa, since there’s now a single office the city can direct people to that can answer all development-related questions.
“I think it’ll be a good move for the city in the long term,” Lazio said. “It’ll be good to have a point of organization.”
The merger takes effect Jan. 1, 2020. At that point, the groups’ membership dues will be paid to GOPIP, as well as any funding the groups received separate from each other.