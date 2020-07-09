OTTUMWA — Local leaders had an hour with Sen. Chuck Grassley where child care, infrastructure, higher education and the economy were areas of concern.
As COVID-19 has changed life in Iowa since March, business and government leaders continue to navigate the challenging economic conditions and even the mounds of legislation state and federal legislators have crafted in response.
T.J. Heller, the CEO of Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress, said the organization could greatly benefit from the Paycheck Protection Program to keep employees on staff.
GOPiP is a 501(c)(6), however, and the law didn't extend the PPP program to them.
"Our scope of work is a lot different than most [501(c)(6) organizations]," Heller said. "What we do is really economic development, which what the purpose of the PPP program is."
Heller said his organization, despite the prohibition of organizations like his from getting funding, received a PPP loan.
"We received a call about two weeks ago, and we have an email from SBA (Small Business Administraiton), indicating that based our scope of work we would probably be approved for a loan," Heller said.
But later, the organization received notice about two weeks ago he said that GOPiP was no longer eligible, even though they'd already received the loan.
Now Heller wants to know if his organization will be able to proceed with loan forgiveness or if Congress will address the exemption of 501(c)(6) organizations in future legislation.
"This is the first thing I heard [after we passed the CARES Act legislation]," Grassley said. "And then I kept saying, 'Well surely we made a mistake.' And then, about a month later, my staff says, 'You didn't make a mistake it was intended that [they] not get it."
Asked after the session if Grassley knew of the reasons behind the exclusion, he said he wasn't sure of the reason why. However, the issue has gained traction and with a large surplus of funds in the PPP program Grassley thinks its possible the exclusion could be lifted.
"Because this has been raised not only in Iowa, but I'm sure most other states, it's something on the table for the next CARES Act," Grassley said.
As schools contemplate how learning will resume this fall in the era of COVID-19, local officials were also concerned about the area's already strained child care system.
Garrett Ross, of the Ottumwa Family YMCA, said his organization was working to help address the day care needs themselves but more help is still needed even with their efforts.
Discussions do take place on the federal level, but Grassley said he didn't have a specific update on what those discussions were.
Child care is expensive to offer, and Ross said it's hard to push costs onto families. Ottumwa, given its population, is not eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture loans, which are commonly low-interest.
Another question was on broad infrastructure plans, from roads and bridges to rural broadband.
Financing has been an issue with finalizing the infrastructure bill in Washington, Grassley said. He said there's about $93 billion that needs to be raised, but Senate leadership doesn't want the funding to come from an increase in gas tax.
"The easiest place to get that money would be an increase in gas tax — and I think the fairest way," Grassley said. "But our leader does not want to bring up a gas tax bill."
The Senate bill is limited to highways and bridges, while the House bill includes municipal infrastructure, broadband and other issues.
This week, Grassley also visited Centerville, Columbus Junction, Mount Pleasant, Mediapolis, Fort Madison, Keosauqua, Fairfield, Bloomfield, Albia, Sigourney, New Sharon and Brooklyn.
By week's end, Grassley said he will have visited 49 of Iowa's 99 counties so far this year. He has completed the "full Grassley" — a visit to every county in one year — for 39 consecutive years, he said.