OTTUMWA — A few people already had a few days' head start on jogging and cycling across it.
That, however, didn't matter to the Wapello County Trails Council. What mattered was an iconic structure could be used again.
Members of the council and other stakeholders and contractors cut the ribbon on the reopening of the Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge over the Des Moines River Thursday, completing a nearly two-year process to restore a connection between the south side of Ottumwa and downtown.
"Even though there is another bridge, they still miss using this bridge," said Kim Hellige, president of the trails council. "This bridge really means a lot to us because it was the very first project we completed. It's part of our history, and it allows us to preserve a piece of history for future generations to use."
Arson engulfed the south end of the bridge in December 2021, essentially destroying the platform from the levy to the span as well as the wood structures holding it up. A separate fire months later, ruled unintentional, burned areas already burned.
On his final day as a county supervisor last year, Jerry Parker and the other supervisors approved the contract for $428,000 to repair the bridge. The county, which owns the bridge, paid for a bulk of the expense out of sales tax, with the trails council making up the rest.
Hellige said three key memorials helped cut a big chunk into the council's fundraising efforts.
"Basically those three memorials funded that connector (the 16-foot piece connecting the walkway to the main bridge) and pretty much paid for that section," she said.
Parker spoke about the bridge, saying it was one of the two projects — the other being NAS Ottumwa — that "when I got to eternity, hopefully will be on my tombstone."
"Both are so historically significant to our area. Sometimes I have a cold sweat thinking about all the problems we've had with the bridge here," he said. "Our plan was not to demolish the bridge, but we wanted to make it part of our history. The county was very fortunate to have the funds for this.
"If you don't try to preserve these things of the past for future generations, then your future isn't very good."
The history of the bridge is unique because both the county and City of Ottumwa have both owned it over time. It was built in 1888, but the north end of the bridge collapsed in 1973. The city then owned it with plans to demolish the structure before Parker and former supervisor Steve Siegel stepped in.
"The city was very cooperative. They gave us the bridge knowing that if it had to be demolished, we were accepting it," Parker recalled. "It seemed like throughout the process something always happened. We got the bridge, but then we got an engineering report that said we couldn't use it, so that made us nervous.
"So Larry Cofer put a deck and a fence in so we could make it a walk bridge."
Current supervisor Bryan Ziegler hopes the bridge will be part of a larger focus on the trails system.
"I would challenge the trails council to take on some new projects," he said. "Let's create a trail that goes from one corner of the county to the other corner, along the river. That would be an exciting accomplishment."
Ottumwa mayor Rick Johnson was one of 20 people who attended a public hearing at a supervisors meeting regarding the preservation of the bridge, and once again stressed the importance of the bridge to the overall trails system.
"Twenty years ago we didn't have any trails in Ottumwa," he said. "And it's just amazing what the trails council has been able to develop over the years."
While the bridge is now open to foot traffic again, more improvements will take place starting in the fall, Hellige said. The trails council is also working with the Ottumwa Rotary Club for funding for a security camera at each end of the bridge, but it was unclear when those would be installed.
"A grant from Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation is going to allow us to re-deck the entire bridge this fall, so there will be some temporary bridge closings when that work is taking place," she said. "We're going to be putting new floodlights in this fall, so we're going to have an adopt-a-light campaign to help us replace those lights with newer LED lighting.
"The trails touch everybody. They're free and you don't need a membership," Hellige said. "So they're really an integral part of the community and I think people realize that and want that. And my pipe dream is that we can build a bridge to get to Turkey Island. Someday hopefully that will happen."
