OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Trails Council invites the community to celebrate the opening of the Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge across the Des Moines River Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
The brief program will include a ribbon-cutting and recognition of funders and volunteers. Attendees are asked to gather at the south end of the bridge. Parking is available under the Jefferson Street Bridge near the National Little League field adjacent to Bridge View Center.
“We are thrilled to have this iconic trail feature open to the public,” said Kim Hellige, Wapello County Trails Council president. “So many people were involved in making this project a reality. It’s important to recognize their efforts and celebrate this monumental accomplishment.”
This popular pedestrian river crossing opened last Thursday after being closed since December 2021 due to fire. The initial fire caused substantial damage to the southern bridge approach.
In December 2022, the Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved bids for the construction of a new bridge approach at a cost of approximately $430,000. The Wapello County Trails Council then spearheaded construction of a connector between the historic metal span and the timber deck, and also repaired damage caused by a second fire in the spring of 2022.
The mission of the Wapello County Trails Council is to create and coordinate a trails system that promotes health, recreation, and safety while maintaining the natural beauty of this historic area.
