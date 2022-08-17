PELLA — Two organizations dedicated to improving community healthcare have partnered to introduce a new era of ultrasound patient experience in rural Iowa.
Pella Regional Health Center has worked closely with Cassling, an advanced partner of Siemens Healthineers, to introduce the ACUSON Sequoia 2.0 ultrasound system to their diagnostic imaging fold. Pella, recently named one of the top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the country by the National Rural Health Association, opted for the Sequoia system thanks to its innovative design and the recent introduction of the 2.0 software, which expands clinical excellence to 3D/4D obstetrics while continuing to innovate in abdominal, vascular and breast imaging.
“This is a game-changer for our patients and our team,” said Bob Kroese, CEO of Pella Regional Health Center. “I think what our sonography department was most excited about was not just the technological capabilities of the Sequoia, but how it would enable them to better serve patients. This paves the way for quicker exams and the ability to supply physicians with the relevant, accurate images they need for a successful diagnosis. I hope patients understand they don’t need to travel far for a state-of-the-art experience; they can get it right here in Pella, and this stands as proof of our commitment to that ideal.”
With the ACUSON Sequoia 2.0, sonographers can look forward to a new 3D/4D volume transducer (which creates a 3D image in real time) and, among other things, an Ultrasound-Derived Fat Fraction tool that actually calculates the fat percentage of a patient’s liver.
What this means for patients? A fast, patient-focused experience built to improve their comfort, speed up their exam and provide confidence in their results. All while receiving expert care from the Pella team they know and trust with their healthcare needs.
“We knew Pella would be the perfect fit for this revolutionary new ultrasound system,” said Jennifer Ott, territory sales manager, ultrasound for Cassling. “Their team is so incredibly compassionate to patients, and that compassion is only matched by their technical expertise. The sonography team here in Pella is among the best in the country, and we look forward to seeing what they can do for patients with the ACUSON Sequoia at their disposal.”
To learn more about diagnostic imaging services at Pella, visit their website.
