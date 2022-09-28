PELLA — In response to the CDC revised recommendations issued Sept. 23, 2022, Pella Regional Health Center is removing the mask requirement for patients, visitors, staff and volunteers, regardless of vaccination status.
This change is effective as of Sept. 27, 2022.
Out of respect for their patients and staff, masks are strongly encouraged if hospital visitors have symptoms of an infectious disease such as cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell.
“Pella Regional Health Center remains committed to providing a family-centered care environment and we continue to follow strict cleaning protocols. We also offer hand sanitizer and mask stations throughout our facility for patient, visitor, and staff use,” says a press release issued by Pella Regional. “We continue to monitor COVID-19 community spread as defined by CDC and in the event that community transmission levels are high, we may need to reinstate masking requirements. Should the guidance change, we will revise the restrictions accordingly.”
