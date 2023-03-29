OTTUMWA — Pickwick Early Childhood Center has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) — the world's largest organization working on behalf of young children.
NAEYC accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses a set of ten research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality-improvement in high-quality early learning environments.
“We are proud to have earned the mark of quality from NAEYC, and to be recognized for our commitment to reaching the highest professional standards as we prepare children for kindergarten.” Pickwick principal Kim Ledger said in a press release. “Our facility is truly innovative in that we are breaking down barriers and blending our classrooms in a manner that allows all students to learn together regardless of race, ethnicity, income, culture, disability, and gender.”
To earn NAEYC Accreditation, Pickwick went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC assessors to verify and ensure that the program met each of the ten program standards, and hundreds of corresponding individual criteria. NAEYC-accredited programs are always prepared for unannounced quality-assurance visits during their accreditation term, which lasts for five years.
In the 30 years since NAEYC Accreditation was established, it has become a widely recognized sign of the highest quality early childhood education. Fewer than 6,000 programs are currently accredited by NAEYC — less than 10% of all child care centers, preschools, and kindergartens nationally achieve this prestigious recognition.
“NAEYC-Accredited programs have committed to a process that takes time, energy and dedication to complete.” said Alissa Mwenelupembe, Senior Director of Early Learning Program Accreditation. “Pickwick has demonstrated their commitment to young children and their families.”
Ottumwa Schools offers full-time preschool at Pickwick for 3- and- 4-year-olds, at no cost.
To register for the upcoming year, visit The Welcome Center, located downtown Ottumwa at 325 E. Main St., or call them at (641) 684-6559, Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information about NAEYC Accreditation, visit the NAEYC website at www.naeyc.org
