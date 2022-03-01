OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School Board tabled a proposal to purchase a private lot to construct a new road to improve safety and traffic flow during drop off/pickup times at Pickwick Early Childcare Center.
Dave Harper, executive director of human resources and operations at Ottumwa Schools, proposed three options to the board for the property’s use, located on the south side of Pickwick. The property would cost $65,000 plus closing costs and would be funded with Physical Plant and Equipment Levy resources.
The first option would construct a new road on the south side of the building that would connect to Lynwood Avenue. The second option would extend the first option to Casper Drive. The third option would connect a new road directly from the existing parking lot to Casper Drive. Buses would not use the road, only cars.
The district is working with the City of Ottumwa to connect the parking lot with streets that border the lot. The process would take the city 18 to 24 months.
“We’ve met with the city regarding these projects. They’re very optimistic with their support of the project, and it would actually alleviate a lot of issues they see with fire safety along Lynwood and Casper,” Harper said.
“Our main objective is to make sure we increase safety for our little ones coming to school at Pickwick,” he added.
However, school board member David Weilbrenner said a new road wouldn’t solve the current issues at Pickwick after his own observation.
“People pull in, they park and they walk their kids in. There really wasn’t a problem with them leaving, it was people trying to find a place to park,” Weilbrenner said. “...Buying property and putting a road in, it still would have been a zoo, and I think that’s our fault. I think we need to do a better job as a district.”
School board president Morgan Brown agreed, stating he observed lack of parking was a cause of congestion and traffic issues. He added that purchasing the property for more space could help solve these issues.
“It seems like space is a premium, and whenever we need space, it’s not available,” Brown said. “This is our chance to purchase some space. The road idea isn’t what I think is going to solve the problem, but if we needed the space to add on to the parking lot, then it makes more sense to me. I’m not 100% opposed to purchasing the property, but I’m 100% opposed to building a road right now.”
School board member Christina Schark said she appreciated the planning that went into the proposal, but she agreed that a new road wouldn’t solve the current traffic issues. She also did not like the idea of relying on the city for the majority of the project.
“So I'm hearing you [Harper] say, ‘We’re relying on the city for concrete. We’re relying on the city for storm water sewers. We’re relying on the city for the sanitation sewers, and we’re relying on the city for electric.’ I just feel like that’s a lot. Most of our projects are in our control a little bit more than this project … to really make it how we’re wanting it and how you described it, the city has a long list of stuff they have to do.”
The district will look at other options and present a different proposal to the board at their next upcoming meeting in March.