OTTUMWA — Pioneer Ridge Nature Area announced Thursday its campground and cabins will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 22.
Shelters and the nature center at county parks will be closed until at least May 27. The county parks will remain open for fishing, hunting, hiking, etc. People who visit the parks are asked to follow social distancing and group guidelines set by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
The decision to reopen the campground and cabins was made in collaboration with the Wapello County Emergency Management, local health department, county supervisors and the county attorney. The Wapello County Conservation Board is at its second phase of reopening.
All camping units are allowed. Campground showers and restrooms will be closed as needed for sanitization and cleaning. No more than 10 people will be allowed at any given camp site. Registration before camping is required; no visitors allowed.
Campers are encouraged to stay with immediate family and not interact with other campers. Face masks are optional for campers and conservation staff. Shelters will remain closed.
Any questions may be addressed to Wapello County Conservation Board office at 641-682-3091 or pioneerridge@wapellocounty.org. People can stay up to date on conservation board closures, trail status and events by visiting https://conservation.wapellocounty.org or at Pioneer Ridge Area’s Facebook page.