FAIRFIELD — A joint Iowa DOT/BNSF Railway project to reconstruct the at-grade rail crossing on Iowa 5 near Albia in Monroe County will close the road starting Monday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m., until Saturday, Sept. 17, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Fairfield construction office.
During this closure, motorists will follow a marked detour route using Monroe County Road H-33, Iowa 5 and Iowa 137.
The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles and wear seat belts.
The latest traveler information is available anytime through their 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter; or download the free app to your mobile device.
