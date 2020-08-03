OTTUMWA — There are 11 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, as local public health officials warn the county is considered a red zone by the White House and had a positivity rate of 11 percent Monday.
Iowa added just 320 new cases of the disease on Monday. There were four new deaths, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
A press release from Wapello County Public Health noted a “sharp increase” in hospitalizations in Wapello County and “dramatic growth” in new cases the past two weeks.
The public health department urges the public to take aggressive mitigation strategies to disrupt the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and wearing a mask outside the home.
Social gatherings, public activities and social interactions should be limited when possible.
The state has not updated the numbers for hospitalizations by county since July 30. On July 31, Wapello County Emergency Management’s website reported that seven people were hospitalized from the county.
Case numbers from other Courier coverage area counties also increased Monday morning. Appanoose county’s caseload grew by one while Jefferson added two and Van Buren one.