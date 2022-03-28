OTTUMWA — Ottumwa students in grades 3-11 will be taking the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress April 4-14.
The ISASP is administered online and is untimed. Home School Assistance Program and Ottumwa Online Learning students will have customized testing schedules.
The assessment was developed by the Iowa Testing Program at the University of Iowa. ISASP is aligned with the Iowa Core standards and provides a clear and accurate assessment of student learning.
Practice tests are available online for families to utilize with their students. Use the following URL for the tests: http://iowa.pearsonaccessnext.com/test-prep.
Each school will provide a building-specific testing schedule to parents. Parents are encouraged to contact their school with any questions.