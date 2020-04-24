OTTUMWA — Prairie Hills residents were thrilled when actor and Ottumwa native Tom Arnold interacted with them by playing virtual bingo from his home in Hollywood this week.
Prairie Hills Marketing Director Brenda Miller said residents were starstruck to know that Arnold, who was born and raised in Ottumwa, was telling stories about his youth in Iowa and in the different shows and films he starred in, from “Roseanne” to “True Lies.”
“It really was wonderful to get him,” Miller said. “He’s the Ottumwa celebrity and it was great for him to play with them. Some of our residents knew him from that show [Roseanne] and him telling stories about his experiences was great for them. He kept things kind of personal as he did the bingo thing, and they really liked it.
“He talked a lot about growing up in Ottumwa and the time he spent at KC Hall,” Miller added. “He showed a picture of him when he was little … he still has those grassroots.”
Will virtual bingo with Arnold be held again in the future?
“Probably not,” Miller said. “But this was still a fantastic once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them, and we wouldn’t want to take up too much of his time. He’s confined at home, so he was able to play with them. We are just so thankful he took some time to interact with the residents.”
Miller said the virtual bingo lifted the residents’ spirits.
“The biggest thing right now is the social distancing aspect,” she said. “We’re not having musicians here and no one can come in. It was putting on something new that kept them safe and excited. This was something residents got to look forward to and they are still carrying that spark with them.”