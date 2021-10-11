OTTUMWA — Settle in for “A Prairie Home Holiday” in December.
Garrison Keillor, Prudence Johnson and Dan Chouinard share stories and songs about love and family, a Christmas sing-along and the News from Lake Wobegon at the Bridge View Center at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10.
The show features sonnets in song, limericks and musical jokes, all revolving around the beauty of growing old and the contentment of the less is more mentality that comes with it. There is also the News from Lake Wobegon, a town booming with new entrepreneurs, makers of artisans firewood and gourmet meatloaf, breeders of composting worms and dogs trained to do child care. However, other things endure, such as the formation of the Living Flag on Main Street, including Keillor. And then there’s the a cappella sing-along with the audience in a medley of patriotic songs, pop standards, hymns and ending wit the national anthem.
Chouinard is a St. Paul-based honky-tonk pianist, concert soloist and accompanist, street accordionist, Italian and French teacher, and bicycling vagabond. He’s been a writer and host of live history with music shows on Minnesota Public Radio and Twin Cities Public Television. He played on a dozen live broadcasts of “A Prairie Home Companion” and a half-dozen APHC cruises. He also served as rehearsal pianist for the 2005 movie starring Meryl Streep, Lily Tomlin and Lindsay Lohan.
Johnson is a singer, writer and teacher in addition to appearing not the musical theater stage. She’s also appeared in the feature films “A River Runs Through It” and “A Prairie Home Companion.” She’s also been on national radio shows, including several long stints on “A Prairie Home Companion” and concert stages across America and Europe. She has released more than a dozen recordings and a collection of international lullabies.
Tickets for “Keillor & Company: A Prairie Home Holiday starring Garrison Keillor” go on sale a 10 a.m. Friday a the BVC Ticket Office or BridgeViewCenter.com.