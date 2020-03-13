OTTUMWA — Wapello County Emergency Management is working closely with Wapello County Public Health to monitor the current COVID-19 situation. Currently the county public health department and Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) are not making recommendations to cancel mass gatherings or public events.
“Iowa has not identified community spread of COVID-19 at this time, and absent community spread or additional guidance from our federal partners, so we aren’t making any recommendations to cancel events,” Dr. Caitlin Pedati, IDPH medical director and state epidemiologist said. “This is, however, a very fluid situation and we urge the public to closely monitor messaging from the Iowa Department of Public Health for updated guidance.”
Lynelle Diers, Wapello County Public Health clinical director said it is important for high-risk groups to follow specific guidelines. “Older adults and those with chronic health conditions should stay away from others who are sick,” Diers said, “limit close contact with others in general, avoid crowds, and wash hands often.”
The CDC recommends that event organizers prepare for the possibility of outbreaks and have contingency plans set in case the need should arise. On its website it advises people to meet with their emergency operations coordinator or planning team at venues and contact their local health department for a copy of their outbreak response and mitigation plan for the community.
Tim Richmond, Wapello County Emergency Management coordinator, said his department is collaborating with local officials, school districts, private businesses, industries to develop and refine preparedness and response plans. Richmond plans to give updates on the emergency management website https://wapelloready.org/current-news/ as more information becomes available.