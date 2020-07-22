OTTUMWA — Local public health officials warn they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, COVID-19 cases from the state’s database showed an increase of 14 cases in Wapello County, two in Monroe, and one each in Davis and Jefferson counties. From Tuesday to Wednesday morning, state data said there were six more positive tests in Wapello and one more in Jefferson.
In Wapello County, there have been 40 positive tests reported in the last 14 days — the highest rate since June 19. The growth is notable given recent trends but is well shy of the 14-day rate of positives in mid-May when the number was 331 at the peak.
The rate of positive test results propelled on Monday in Wapello County. According to state data, 53 residents of the county were tested on Monday and 12 were positive for a rate of 23 percent. It’s the first time Wapello County has been above the 20 percent mark since May 29.
Tuesday afternoon, Lynelle Diers, Wapello County Department of Public Health Director, warned residents of a rise in COVID cases in the county. She said all age groups are experiencing increases, but that nine under the age of 18 have tested positive in the last three days. The cases have come from “multiple establishments” in the county, Diers said.
Case growth continues statewide. In a 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the state saw 374 new cases of the virus confirmed.
In Polk County, there have been 1,551 new cases of the virus in the last 14 days. In mid-May, the county peaked at 1,683, meaning cases are nearly as prevalent now as they were at the highest of business closures.
Polk County on Wednesday announced it would close all of its county government buildings to the public in an effort to protect employees and limit spread of the coronavirus.
That’s a similar scenario in the statewide 14-day tally of new cases. There have been 6,229 new cases reported in the last 14 days, according to state data as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. In mid-May, the tally peaked at 7,332.
Wednesday, Iowa passed the 800 death mark, with 808 having died of the virus to date.
As of Wednesday morning, 224 people were hospitalized for the virus — higher than what had been seen in recent weeks, but still far lower than the state's peak of 417 on May 6.
On Tuesday, the White House resumed regular virus briefings due to the increases seen by states around the country. The format and frequency are not yet determined.
At the briefing, President Donald Trump said the pandemic would “get worse before it gets better.” He showed new support for mask-wearing, as well.
“Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact," he said. "I’m getting used to the mask,” he added, pulling one out after months of suggesting that mask-wearing was a political statement against him.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told NPR Tuesday that he was glad Trump has begun to promote mask-wearing.
“If we, during those conferences, come out and have consistent, clear, noncontradictory messages, I believe it will be very helpful in getting people on the track of knowing the direction that we need to go to get this pandemic under control,” he said.
Earlier Tuesday, Trump took to Twitter to claim that “by comparison to most other countries, who are suffering greatly, we are doing very well — and we have done things that few other countries could have done!”
In fact, the U.S. leads the world in confirmed cases and deaths from the virus — and ranks near the top on a per-capita basis as well.
Masks have become a bit of a hot topic in Iowa, as well. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has encouraged their use, but Iowa remains one of the few states without a mandate.
She said last week the state wasn’t planning to change its stance to not require students and teachers to wear masks when students return to school this fall.
Some cities have passed mask mandates — Iowa City was planning to issue a mandate on Tuesday, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported. Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson was the first mayor in Iowa to issue a mask mandate on July 5.
Reynolds, and since the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, says local officials do not have the authority to take action that conflicts with Reynolds.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends individuals wear masks when in public.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNBC earlier this month that people who aren’t wearing masks cause concern.
“When we see that not happening, there is a concern that that may actually propagate the further spread of infection,” Fauci told the network.
On Tuesday there were 512 new cases confirmed statewide. Monday morning showed an increase of 343 COVID-19 cases. There were 287 new cases reported on Sunday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.