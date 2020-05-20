OTTUMWA — Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress is inviting the public to a “mitigating COVID-19 in Iowa restaurants” webinar scheduled from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, hosted by the Iowa Chamber Alliance.
Joel Anderson and Mark Speltz from Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals Food and Consumer Safety Bureau will be presenting. Sharon Stroh, GOPiP vice president of industrial development, is unsure of the topics that will be presented but said it would be a good opportunity for those in the restaurant industry to learn more about Gov. Kim Reynolds' plan for reopening restaurants.
Stroh encourages restaurant owners to participate because they can take away precautions and financial aid resources to help their restaurants stay afloat.
“Questions will be facilitated by the governing body overseeing the re-opening procedures,” Stroh said. “In many instances, folks that work in specific industries appreciate the opportunity to discuss in greater detail their interpretation of Iowa Governor Reynolds' proclamations. Plus, participants can share best practices with each other based on their own experiences.
“For government facilitators and registrants,” Stroh added, “I hope the takeaway goes both ways toward a shared sense of understanding and concern for both health and economic situations. It’s possible the webinar may be as helpful for those who are curious about whether or not to begin dining out as those opening their restaurants.”
Restaurant owners who want to view further precautions can also visit Wapello County Emergency Management Agency at www.wapelloready.org, Iowa Economic Development Authority at https://www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com, or State of Iowa at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov.
To register for the webinar visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/694324407750942476.