DES MOINES — The top quick bread makers from across the state put their best creations to the test in the Quick Breads Baking Competition, judged Friday, Aug. 19, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Robin Tarbell-Thomas, of Centerville, won the following awards: Quick Breads Baking Competition - Banana Bread, first place; Quick Breads Baking Competition - Fruit (dried or fresh), first place; Quick Breads Baking Competition - Vegetable (excludes pumpkin), second place; Quick Breads Baking Competition - Fruit or Nut Muffins, third place; Quick Breads Baking Competition - Cornbread Muffins, second place; and Quick Breads Baking Competition - Any Biscuits (traditional or flavored), third place.
Entries were judged on flavor and aroma, texture and general appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.