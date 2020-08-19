OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa City Council seemed supportive of a request by a local racial justice group to reinvigorate a city commission on human rights.
Ottumwans for Racial Justice spoke briefly Tuesday before the council, continuing discussions with city officials in a time of nationwide protests over racial injustice.
The commission had previously become inactive due to issues with gathering enough volunteers to serve.
Lorraine Uehling-Techel, who spoke on behalf of the group, said the commission hadn't been functioning in the last 10 or 15 years.
She said the prior commission had mostly received and passed along information to the state. She hopes a reinvented group could be more active.
"We would like to see a Human Rights Commission that is much more active than that, and there's a lot of benefits to having an active group here in Ottumwa," she said.
Uehling-Techel said she hopes the commission could advance justice, promote equality and ensure the protection of civil rights for Ottumwa citizens. The group would be charged with educating the community, but also investigating civil rights complaints.
Having a local group versus passing it through to the state allows the recognition of patterns, she said.
"When these things are sent off to Des Moines there's no one really looking at them," she said. "Often the letter to sue is given before anyone in the civil rights commission actually takes a look at what the complaint is."
Revitalizing the commission was included in the city's comprehensive plan that they approved, minus a request for a few additional revisions to wording.
In a presentation from Christopher Shires, from the Des Moines-based Confluence that put together Ottumwa's comprehensive plan, said celebrating the city's diversity was one of the four main goals in the plan.
Uehling-Techel said the Ottumwans for Racial Justice group appreciated the conversations it had with Ottumwa's leaders and their inclusion of racial and diversity issues into their plan.
"I think there's a lot of really important things in there," she said, "to make Ottumwa more welcoming to people of color, to Black people, to indigenous people, to all of the different immigrants that we have moving to this town and working in this town. I think there's a lot of work to do, and I think that this part in particular gives us a good structure and a good starting point."
Not in the plan, but another request by the racial justice group, is to form a police oversight committee or commission.
Rachelle Chase, of Ottumwa, said she appreciated that the plan includes "actual actionable" items to address diversity challenges in the community.
She did recommend the council change language regarding the celebration of the history of various groups to be broader. Important, she said, is to ensure the history of people of color is celebrated or recognized in a certain month.
"I feel like oftentimes the history of people of color gets put in its own month, in its own section, in its own timeframe," Chase said. "I wanted to ask if that could be incorporated more into any events you have that ... have any historical aspect."
"People of color have contributed throughout history, not just in certain areas to be celebrated in certain months," she added.
Dennis Wilhoit, of Ottumwa, said he and the local art community celebrated the late addition of arts and culture in the plan.
"Ottumwa takes a first step in recognizing that arts and culture are essential for building community, supporting development, nurturing health and well-being, and contributing to economic opportunity," Wilhoit said.
To implement, Wilhoit said he hopes Ottumwa will solicit collaborative planning to develop a master arts and culture plan for the city.
The Ottumwa City Council voted unanimously to approve the comprehensive plan, contingent on changing the language in the diversity section to be broader.
There were no other public comments about the plan Tuesday.
In other action:
— The council endorsed an application by Main Street Ottumwa to the state organization's challenge grant program for RG Property LLC. The grant application is requesting $75,000 to help rehabilitate the building at 307 E. Main St. The grant is a one-to-one match. The city had already committed $70,000 in economic incentives, which qualify as the match portion.
— A contract was awarded to Ottumwa-based Christy Construction, also the low-bidder, to repair portions of K Avenue in Ottumwa. The bid to replace 230 square yards of pavement was for $28,610.50. The bid was below the construction estimate.
— Council members approved a three-year agreement with the Ottumwa School District regarding the usage of Beach Ottumwa for the swimming program. The agreement makes a slight increase to the annual fee the school district will pay, with 400 hours included for $48,600 the first school year beginning in August. The fee increased to $52,488 in the second year and $56,687 the third year.