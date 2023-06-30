OTTUMWA — Animal control officer Jeff Williams of the Ottumwa Police Department slowly walked a medium-sized dog into Heartland Humane Society Thursday afternoon.
"And here's another one," kennel worker Morgan Brown said, half-chuckling.
It's not a sight the humane society necessarily likes to see, but one that seems out of its control, especially with the arrival of July 4 Tuesday.
Brown and humane society board member Jean Sporer discussed the difficulty on animals this time of year. Summer months see a spike in strays arriving at the no-kill shelter, many stemming from fireworks celebrations, when dogs and other animals simply take off, some never to return.
"We see a lot of dogs who are found wandering, and they either get picked up by good samaritans or through animal control," Brown said. "It's because they're frightened, and then dogs that don't normally run off are spooked. They're too afraid to come home because of the loud noises, the light, even the smell in the air.
"It disorients them, and they wind up lost, unable to find their way back home on their own."
In the past, residents have approached the Ottumwa City Council complaining about fireworks and the effect they have on animals. Ottumwa has a fairly stringent fireworks policy, but it doesn't stop dogs from ending up the shelter.
"During the spring and summer, the amount of strays definitely increases, especially during the storm season," Brown said. "But we see it the most in the days prior to July 4. It's an isolated event where there is a lot going on.
"But people are going to do what they're going to do," Brown said. "I guess the responsibility really is on pet owners to safeguard their animals as much as possible. I think people sometimes underestimate how far a scared dog or cat will run."
Sometimes, Brown said, the shelter has to use office space to house stray animals during this time of year.
"We may have to set up crates, which is now how we want to do things. And, it's more time for our employees. More of our own resources that we're having to spend," she said.
Sporer discussed precautions that can be done to help alleviate stress on animals.
"You can close the drapes and blinds, have the radio and TV on. Those things can help," she said. "There's also a calming vest people can buy."
Brown was a big proponent of the vest, which secures the dog, while providing an area for a scent.
"I have a 7-year-old dog, and when there is thunder, fireworks, a gunshot, or an old truck backfires, it sends her in a tizzy," she said. "The vest makes them feel like they're being held. It's goes across the chest and abdomen, and it's very relaxing.
"There are also over-the-counter calming aides you can get at Tractor Supply or Walmart," Brown said. "But if you know ahead of time that your dog might be triggered, buy these sorts of things."
Brown said the difference in the amount of strays the shelter gets in the winter and the summer is stark.
"In the winter, we might get three a week," she said. "But now we're getting visits three or four times a day with dogs. It's at least double, if not triple, the amount of dogs we get a daily basis. In the four years I've been here, this is the highest amount of dogs I've seen housed at the shelter."
"We're so full of stray dogs, and some we don't have information for."
Brown said microchipping animals is crucial. It provides a way for the shelter to identify the animal's history, and also identify an owner. The shelter will perform the procedure for $15 with a lifetime membership to the shelter.
"Don't get me wrong. We love these animals the moment they come in until the moment they leave, and we do everything in our power every day to care for these animals like they're our own," Brown said.
"But when a dog has lived at home and knows what it feels like to sleep in a bed at night and someone being with them, that's their safe spot."
