KEOSAUQUA — Raptors of the River is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Lacey-Keosauqua State Park’s main lodge. Brittney Tiller, Jefferson County naturalist, said the event will give parents and kids the chance to meet some raptors. Joan Schnabel, a certified raptor educator, will feature two of her birds.
Schnabel will provide information on species traits, personalities, and other general information. Kids must at least be four years old to attend. The event will run 30-40 minutes and attendees will get the opportunity to get a closer look at the birds and ask questions after the program.
Tiller thought Raptors of the River would be an excellent addition to the different programs the conservation board offers from family hikes to learning about different types of insects.
“There are lots of different programs for families to try,” she said. “We wanted to give them the opportunity to learn about the different types of birds. They can’t touch the birds, but they can still ask questions. I find that people learn best if they have a hands-on experience and an exciting visual representation. It is nice to have live animals there and people will have better takeaways from events like these.”
Pre-registration is not required for this program. For more information about this or other upcoming programs, please go to the conservation website JeffersonCountyConservation.com or call Tiller at 641-472-4421.