OTTUMWA — As numbers around the state continue an upward trend, the Courier coverage area saw its highest 24-hour case increase in more than a month.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, COVID-19 cases from the state's database showed an increase of 14 cases in Wapello County, two in Monroe, and one each in Davis and Jefferson counties.
In Wapello County, there have been 40 positive tests reported in the last 14 days — the highest rate since June 19. The growth is notable given recent trends but is well shy of the 14-day rate of positives in mid-May when the number was 331 at the peak.
The rate of positive test results propelled on Monday in Wapello County. According to state data, 53 residents of the county were tested on Monday and 12 were positive for a rate of 23 percent. It’s the first time Wapello County has been above that number since May 29.
Statewide, data is starting to show a more bleak picture.
In the last 24 hours, the state reported 512 new cases of the virus and five new deaths.
In Polk County, there have been 1,559 new cases of the virus. In mid-May, the county peaked at 1,683, meaning cases are nearly as prevalent now as they were at the highest of business closures.
That’s a similar scenario in the statewide 14-day tally of new cases. There have been 6,324 new cases reported in the last 14 days, according to state data as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. In mid-May, the tally peaked at 7,332.
On Tuesday, the White House was to resume regular virus briefings due to the increases seen by states around the country. The format and frequency are not yet determined.
On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted a black-and-white photo of him wearing a mask. It included a tweet that said, “We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”
Masks have become a debate, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has encouraged their use but Iowa remains one of the few states without a mandate.
She said last week the state wasn't planning to change its stance to not require students and teachers to wear masks when students return to school this fall.
Some cities have passed mask mandates — Iowa City was planning to issue a mandate on Tuesday, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported. Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson was the first mayor in Iowa to issue a mask mandate on July 5.
Reynolds, and since the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, says local officials do not have the authority to take action that conflicts with Reynolds.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends individuals wear masks when in public.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNBC earlier this month that people who aren’t wearing masks cause concern.
“When we see that not happening, there is a concern that that may actually propagate the further spread of infection,” Fauci told the network.
On Monday morning, state data showed an increase of 343 COVID-19 cases. There were 287 new cases reported on Sunday.