Christmas Day celebration
First Baptist Church members invite everyone to share a cake cutting with beverages served in the library of First Baptist Church, 231 N. Court St., Ottumwa, on Christmas Day at 9 a.m. The regular Sunday worship service will follow at 10:10 a.m. Handicapped parking is available. Please enter the church from the Fifth Street parking lot. The service is friendly, informal, and questions may be directed to Pastor Gary Reeves at 641-680-2307.
Hark! The Angels Sing
The Calvary Baptist Church, 915 Overman Ave., Ottumwa, invites everyone for a musical presentation of Hark! The Angels Sing at 10:30 a.m. Christmas Day.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
The Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1901 W. 2nd St., will host its Christmas Eve communion and candlelight services at 5:30 p.m. The church will host a Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m.
